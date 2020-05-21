COOS COUNTY — At a COVID-19 briefing last week, Coos County Commissioners voted to extend the county’s local state of emergency for another 60 days.
The board approved and signed the declaration earlier this spring in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and on Friday, May 15, agreed to its extension which will remain in effect until July 15.
The declaration, which under state statue and county code, grants the board authority to take actions it deems necessary to protect the citizens of the county and to minimize effects brought on by a disaster such as the pandemic.
With the declaration still in place, the board is also authorized to take steps to protect county’s property and to suspend procurement rules to make purchases and enter contracts related to COVID-19.
The county’s reopening plans, which were approved earlier this month by Gov. Kate Brown, will not be impacted by the continued declaration, said Coos County Counsel Nathaniel Johnson at Friday’s meeting.
The declaration, which can be terminated by the board at any time, allows the county to qualify for additional resources and assistance from local, state and federal agencies.
The board agreed last week that keeping the declaration in place would be critical for the county in obtaining funding to address the impacts of COVID-19.
