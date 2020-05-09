COOS COUNTY — This weekend, a number of Coos County parks reopened their campsites as part of the county’s ongoing efforts to once again allow public access to its parks.
On Wednesday, May 6 at a COVID-19 briefing, Coos County Commissioners agreed to a soft opening of its parks, including Bastendorff Beach Park, Laverne County Park, Powers County Park and Tenmile Lakes Park.
The reopening, which kicked off Friday, May 8, was made available only to Coos County residents who have their own RV’s and who have made reservations with a pre-payment in advance.
Coos County Commissioner John Sweet, who spoke at Wednesday’s meeting, said signage will be posted throughout the parks to remind campers of social distancing guidelines. He also assured the board that the county’s parks staff has a sufficient amount of face masks and gloves to protect themselves against possible exposure to COVID-19.
According to the Coos County Parks’ website, no tents, no cabins, no day-use area, no playground and no restrooms access will be granted during the soft reopening. No more than 10 people are allowed for group camping and residents are being told to collect their own garbage as services will be temporarily unavailable.
Sweet told fellow commissioners the reason behind restricting access to residents with RV’s only for its first phase of reopening was so that parks staff didn’t have to worry about sanitizing restrooms. The soft reopening will extend from May 8 through May 17.
In anticipation of certain restrictions being lifted by the governor’s office, Sweet said the second phase of its parks reopening will include expanding access to citizens of other counties including Douglas, Curry, Josephine and Lane Counties. It will also include reopening Riley Ranch County Park.
Additional access and the reopening of Riley Ranch is expected to happen by Memorial Day which is Monday, May 25. County residents who are planning to go camping are once again being reminded to follow state and federal guidelines related to stopping and slowing down the spread of COVID-19.
Residents are being encouraged to wear personal protective equipment such as face masks and gloves as well as to stay at least 6-feet away from others.
