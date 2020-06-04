COOS COUNTY — On Thursday afternoon, Coos County was approved by the state to enter into Phase II of statewide reopening for Saturday.
In a letter from Governor Kate Brown addressed to Coos County Commissioner Chair Melissa Cribbins, Brown gave the green light.
“Thank you for the effort you, your residents and your public health system have put into containing the spread of COVID-19 in your county. I am pleased to inform you that your county’s application to enter Phase 2 on June 6th has been approved,” wrote Brown.
Coos County entered into Phase I of the reopening process on May 15. Entering into Phase II includes the continued opening of swimming pools, spas, tennis courts, bowling alleys, movie theaters in addition to larger gatherings. The Governor’s Office had initially stated that local gatherings could be up to 100 people but this number is subject to change.
In the letter to Coos County, Brown then laid out that the goals for this new Phase are much like the initial reopening process. This includes a continued minimization of hospitalizations; allowing people to safely return to work; minimized risk for frontline workers; protecting those at the highest risk; and allowing for small gatherings.
“I want to be clear that moving to Phase 2 comes with increased risk. With every restriction lifted we know transmission of the virus has the potential to increase,” wrote Brown.
“You should be proud of the work done thus far by your local public health department to test, track and isolate new cases of COVID-10. That work has made it possible for your county to move to the next phase.”
On Wednesday afternoon Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins said that individuals should get used to being in this new phase.
“For us I think it means is that this is as normal as things are going to get until there is a cure,” she said. “And the Governor’s Office has been pretty clear on that. They don’t think that anybody is going to enter Phase III until there is a vaccine.”
Coos County has reported 30 positive cases of coronavirus in addition to two presumptive positives. After a stagnation of cases, the latest positive case was reported on Wednesday. This new case offered a reminder that vigilance is still necessary as businesses continue to open up.
“We’re going to stress we’re not out of the woods until probably well into the vaccine stage of it. We’re going to be having that as a constant reminder,” said Eric Gleason of Coos Health and Wellness on Thursday.
Cribbins stressed the same message.
“That’s the biggest risk that everyone will let their guard down and go back to how they’re used to behaving and then we’ll have an outbreak. Being in Phase I, Phase II is a very fluid concept as far as the state is concerned. So we’ve continued to remind people that we don’t get into Phase II and stay here forever, if we get an outbreak it is possible that we have to go back to Phase I,” she said.
“We have to continue social distancing and washing our hands and avoiding giant gatherings of people. That’s really all we can do.”
