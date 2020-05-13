COOS COUNTY — Last Friday, the Coos County Board of Commissioners, with Coos County Public Health and Bay Area Hospital, submitted the “Phased Reopening Plan” to the state.
On Friday afternoon, the state asked for more details around the amount of personal protective equipment for each county hospital and the document was resubmitted on Monday morning.
“We still expect to be in the initial wave of counties that is approved for reopening if there isn’t some issue that comes up with a lot of cases, frankly,” said County Representative Melissa Cribbins on Monday afternoon.
If approved for Phase I, businesses such as restaurants, salons and barbershops would be able to open up under specific safety guidelines. Gatherings of up to 25 people would also be allowed. Regardless of county approval, retail stores will be allowed to open up starting on Friday as long as they follow safety protocols that include physical distancing.
To get the green light for the actions in Phase I, the state said that counties had to demonstrate that they had met prerequisites including either a decline in novel coronavirus cases or fewer than five hospitalizations; sufficient testing capabilities; ability to isolate or quarantine new cases if need be; hospital capacity to handle a surge in cases; and enough PPE for health care workers.
The document submitted by Coos County showed evidence that the region has checked off these boxes.
The report states that the county has recorded three positive cases of COVID-19. In a town hall last week with Coos Health and Wellness, Oregon Health Authority stated that positive cases from Shutter Creek will not be added to those in Coos County because adults in custody were removed from the local correctional facility.
“The low numbers of positive cases in Coos County may be a result of the county’s low population density (natural social distancing) and adherence to the government’s guidelines on preventative measures to reduce exposure,” read the report from the county.
In regards to testing, the requirement for reopening includes 30 tests per 10,000 residents. In the report, Coos County states that the county requirement would be for 192 tests per week. The report also states that Coos County is expected to have 10 full time contact tracers. This includes local employees from environmental health, public health, a nurse and Spanish-speaking staff member.
The report continues on to show a plan in place if there was need for isolation or quarantining in the community.
“Should an individual or family that is experiencing homelessness contract COVID-19 or be identified through contact tracing as a contact of a known COVID-19 case requiring isolation, Coos County will work with local partners and volunteers as necessary to seek necessary lodging. Hotels have been located within the County that may be utilized in the event of need,” it read.
The report concludes by stating that there is enough personal protective equipment at hospitals for health workers. In addition, all 16 fire departments, eight police departments and three ambulance companies have reported sufficient PPE.
Phase I will continue for 21 days and if the prerequisites are still met after this time, counties will then move to Phase II. Phase II includes larger gathering sizes, some office work and visitation in congregate settings.
