Coos County has reported eight additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the number of people who have died after contracting COVID to 69.
The county has seen a slight decrease in total cases over the last two weeks, but those suffering the worst remains at the highest level since the pandemic began.
Coos Health & Wellness has reported new deaths in every daily report it has released since Friday, as the devastation continues at its fastest pace since the pandemic began last March.
On Friday, Coos County reported 34 new COVID cases with three new deaths. On Monday, the county has 58 new cases and two deaths over the weekend and Tuesday, the county reported 72 new cases and three new deaths.
As of Tuesday, there were 532 active cases in Coos County, with 21 people in the hospital. Coos County has reported just under 4,000 COVID cases since the pandemic began.
In Curry County, the worst of the Delta variant may have passed, but the impact is still being felt across the county. In the last three reports from the Oregon Health Authority, Curry County reported 47 new cases with no new deaths.
Douglas County has remained one of the hot spots in the state with 432 new cases and at least 11 new deaths reported in the last three OHA reports.
