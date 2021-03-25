Coos County health officials announced Thursday another county resident has died with COVID-19.
The individual was a 56-year-old female with underlying conditions who’d been hospitalized with the virus, according to Coos Health & Wellness.
That case joins a 74-year-old female with underlying conditions whose death was announced Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of deaths from COVID-19 up to 28.
The Oregon Health Authority reports the county as having an additional virus-related death due to a discrepancy between the agencies’ classification methods.
In total, Coos County has reported nine virus-related deaths in March.
“Its the highest count in one month,” CHW Spokesperson Dr. Eric Gleason said. “There was a tie, two months were six, and this is nine.”
Fortunately, vaccinations are continuing to expand in Coos County. On Wednesday, CHW announced it’d be moving forward to open vaccine eligibility to the state’s next group, which includes many with underlying conditions and other vulnerable populations.
“We are moving fairly well through the portion of population we were trying to target,” Gleason said. “There has been a significant decrease in individuals coming to the events as of the last week and a half, throughout the county.”
With the newly expanded eligibility, the county’s vaccination events have been filling up quickly, Gleason said.
As more of the general population becomes eligible for a vaccine, Gleason said the county would begin transitioning away from its current waitlist system, and turning to a collaborative effort with local hospitals for a more centralized vaccine scheduling process. Details on that effort have not yet been released.
There’s also some cause for cautious optimism among Coos County’s virus case count, Gleason said.
“So we’re moving down from where we have been over the last few weeks which is a cause for cautious optimism on our side, but we also know that we’re in Thursday of Spring Break,” Gleason said Thursday. “And we always have small outbreaks that could possibly be something that we don’t really know what’s going to happen.”
Still, Gleason said the county couldn’t be confident about moving out of the extreme-risk category until it was solidly through spring break, and the gatherings and virus spread that may bring.
“Spring break is probably one of the things we are watching more than anything, because we know, we’ve seen in our numbers from the beginning of this that large gathering kind of activities, holidays, things like spring break, have a tendency to cause spikes in numbers,” he said.
According to the state’s weekly ZIP code data Wednesday, Myrtle Point continues to see a spike in cases, with 11 new cases between March 14 and 21 bringing the 97458 area’s total to 104 since the pandemic began.
Coos Bay’s 97420 ZIP code saw 36 new cases for a total of 807, and North Bend’s 97459 area saw 22 for a total of 389.
Bandon’s 97411 area saw 4 new cases for a pandemic total of 73, and Coquille’s 97423 saw 4 for a total of 123.
Reedsport reported 5 cases for a total of 124. Port Orford reported two for a total of 17, Gold Beach reported 11 for 128 and Brookings reported 21 for a total of 21.
Where are vaccines available?
Several different sites across the region are administering vaccine doses, and not all use the same waitlist information, so health officials say it may be necessary to attempt multiple sites simultaneously to get a dose most quickly.
“Try anyway you possibly can to get a vaccine,” Gleason said earlier this month. “We don’t care how you get it, as long as you have a way to actually receive it.”
In Coos County, Coos Health & Wellness is maintaining a vaccine waitlist, which it uses to invite eligible residents to vaccination events put on by the agency and other health partners.
CHW invites people to events in the order they became eligible, meaning health care workers and the oldest individuals are at the top of the list. Sign-ups are available online at cooshealthandwellness.org/.
In Reedsport, the Lower Umpqua Hospital District has established a call center for vaccine pre-registration. Only those who are currently eligible for the vaccine can call 541-271-2175 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and more information is online at www.lowerumpquahospital.org/.
Other locations in Reedsport are also offering vaccines, and the Douglas County Public Health Network is coordinating some mass vaccination events. Instructions on signing up for those events, and information about signing up with other providers, is available online at douglaspublichealthnetwork.org/index.php/covid-19-vaccination-information/.
Curry Health Network is continuing to distribute COVID-19 vaccine doses to county residents in phases 1a and 1b, which includes health workers, educators and those over 65. The hospital network is keeping waitlists for anyone, in any group, interested in receiving a vaccine, online at www.curryhealthnetwork.com/education.
Several pharmacies are administering vaccines separately. Each has its own policies, but is bound by the state’s guidance, meaning those who are currently eligible for vaccines can sign up for appointments.
Bay Area Hospital is offering some vaccine doses. Appointments can be made online at https://www.bayareahospital.org/.
Coquille Valley Hospital is also offering some vaccine doses, and appointments can be made online at www.cvhospital.org/expandedvaccineclinic/.
In Bandon, Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center is offering appointments, and more details are online at https://southerncoos.org/.
Safeway pharmacies at multiple locations are administering doses in Coos County. Appointments can be made online at www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt.
Walmart has begun administering vaccines. Appointments can be made online at www.walmart.com/COVIDvaccine.
Bi-Mart pharmacies at some locations are administering vaccines. Appointments can be made online at www.bimart.com/pharmacy/covid-19-vaccine.
Fred Meyer is administering vaccines at some locations. Appointments can be made online at www.fredmeyer.com/rx/covid-eligibility.
North Bend’s Broadway Pharmacy has begun taking appointments for a limited supply of doses. A sign-up form is at the top of the pharmacy’s website at rxbroadway.com/.
Some Health Mart pharmacies, which have locations in Reedsport and Gold Beach, are administering vaccines. Appointments can be made online at www.healthmartcovidvaccine.com.
