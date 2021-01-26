Health officials reported Tuesday the 16th virus-related death of a Coos County resident since the pandemic began.
The individual was a male between the ages of 70 and 80 with some kind of underlying condition. The individual didn’t appear to have been hospitalized, and hasn’t been linked to any defined outbreaks in the community, according to Coos Health & Wellness.
Also Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority released the bi-weekly data to determine each county’s virus risk level effective Jan. 29. Coos County, with just over 202 cases per 100,000 in population, barely missed the threshold for a lower level of restrictions and will remain in “extreme” risk for at least two more weeks.
County metrics are evaluated each Tuesday. New restriction levels take effect the Friday after the second report with data in a new category.
According to Coos Health & Wellness, a few slight changes to the extreme risk guidelines will also become effective Friday:
- Restaurants will still be limited to outdoor dining only, but outdoor seating areas may now have two non-adjacent sides and a roof.
- Individual enclosed dining pods will be allowed, as will indoor lottery terminals at bars and restaurants (limited to six people with social distancing in place).
- Indoor entertainment and fitness establishments over 500 square feet will be allowed up to six people, not including employees, provided that parties are limited to one household and each have at least 500 square feet of space. Consumption of food and drink is prohibited.
- Indoor entertainment and fitness establishments smaller than 500 square feet will be allowed one customer and one employee. Consumption of food and drink is prohibited.
The county has been in the “extreme” risk category since the state imposed a new virus regulation framework in December, aside for a brief period in the “high” risk category.
That move to the “high” category was likely due to a data anomaly, with holidays slowing the reporting of COVID metrics that week, instead of an actual decrease in virus cases.
But the continuation of the county’s time in the “extreme” category is likely attributable to virus spread in the community, not data errors, according to CHW Assistant Director Dr. Eric Gleason.
“The reason that we are in these situations is not because the state forgot to carry a one somewhere,” Gleason said. “We’re in these positions because people forgot to carry their masks on their face. And they’re doing things like going to karaoke, or having group gatherings that put themselves in situations that make it so it’s easier to spread this virus.”
Cases have continued to spread in the community — 26 were reported on Sunday alone, one of the highest daily total case counts of the pandemic.
Still, the county is making progress at vaccinating those in the first group of the state’s vaccination priority timetable.
“It still really is going to come down to we have to make sure we have enough vaccines,” Gleason said.
On Monday, the state officially opened vaccine eligibility to teachers and other educational staff. Gleason said districts are communicating with staff about how to get vaccinated, and that CHW is coordinating with the South Coast Educational Service District and other districts to plan distribution.
“It’s ultimately going to come down to the supply versus demand,” Gleason said. “It’s going to be slow going, but I think our public health director has worked fairly closely with the leadership over at ESD and we are going to make sure that those individuals get their vaccines as soon as we have them.”
Under state guidance, vaccines eligibility should expand to those 80 and older on Feb. 7, though no county hospitals have released details about how those will be distributed.
Because it will take some time for a critical mass of people to get vaccinated — and because of variants of the virus which some studies suggest are more transferable have begun to pop up in Oregon — Gleason said virus precautions continue to be necessary.
“Ultimately, we need to be continuing to do the things that we’ve always said we needed to do,” he said. “We need to wear the mask, we need to social distance — honestly, even if you’ve had both of your vaccine (doses), you should still be wearing a mask.”
