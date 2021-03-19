Coos County health officials on Friday removed one individual from the county’s COVID-19-related death count.
The man, a 46-year-old who died March 11, died from circumstances that “really had nothing to do with the fact that he’d had a positive COVID test,” Coos Health & Wellness spokesperson Dr. Eric Gleason said Friday.
“While the individual may have had COVID-19 when he passed, that wasn’t the reason he passed,” Gleason said.
Gleason didn’t share specifics about how the man died, but said CHW investigators looked into the circumstances regarding his death and determined they weren’t sufficiently linked to his positive test result.
Still, health officials at the state level are keeping the man on their count of virus-related deaths — meaning the Oregon Health Authority will report a count that’s one death higher than CHW’s.
Currently, CHW is reporting 23 deaths in the county, after another death was reported Friday by the agency (but not yet by OHA).
That individual was a 75-year-old male with underlying health conditions, according to CHW.
An OHA spokesperson didn’t comment on the specifics of the individual whose death had been re-characterized by local officials, saying instead the state defines the figure differently.
“The definition of what OHA's Daily Coronavirus Updates refer to as a ‘COVID-19 related death’ includes the death of any person who has tested positive or was presumed positive for COVID-19 within the previous 60 days, regardless of the cause of death,” wrote spokesperson Tim Heider in an email.
According to Gleason, CHW investigates the circumstances around each COVID-19 death reported.
“All of the other deaths that have been reported in the county are true COVID-related deaths,” Gleason said, saying those deaths were linked in some way to the symptoms of the virus.
Gleason said the agency decided to remove the death from its own case count in an effort to be as transparent as possible about the county’s virus picture. He said county health officials asked the state about removing the death, but that OHA declined to do so based on its definition of a virus-related death.
“We just have different opinions on the matter, and that’s fine, that’s okay,” Gleason said. “We can disagree on this.”
