Coos Bay Police Department officers will be conducting special traffic enforcement throughout the month of April with a focus on enforcing violations of distracted driving.
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and throughout the month Coos Bay Police will have extra officers on patrol looking for distracted drivers. This special traffic enforcement aims to remind drivers of the dangers and consequences of distracted driving.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, distracted driving is a dangerous behavior for drivers, passengers and non-occupants alike. Distraction occurs when drivers divert their attention away from driving to focus on another activity instead.
While cell phone use, such as texting, is most commonly associated with distracted driving, other activities such as eating, applying makeup and in-vehicle conversations can also take your attention off the road.
In 2020, 3,142 people were killed and in 2019 an estimated 324,000 were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers nationwide. The Coos Bay Police encourages all drivers to drive distraction free and help keep our roads safe. This enforcement is made possible thanks to grant funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
