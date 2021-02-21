COOS BAY — Coos Bay Police were searching Sunday night for a man suspected in a shooting at the Englewood Market Sunday afternoon.
At 4:55 p.m. Sunday, police received a 911 call of a man shot at the market, Deputy Chief Chris Chapanar said. Officers arrived on the scene and found a male subject with a gunshot wound to his upper left thigh. Officers identified the victim and rendered first aid until medics arrived.
Officers also obtained a brief statement from the victim and witnesses and were able to determine a suspect vehicle and persons of interest in the case. Officers also learned the victim was familiar with some of the involved persons in the vehicle and it wasn’t a random act of violence.
Officers were able to obtain video footage of the incident and collected evidence left at the scene. As of Sunday night, the vehicle and shooter had not been located, Chapanar said.
The Coos Bay Police Department is asking anyone who may have information about the incident, or who may recognize the person in the pictures, to contact the police department at 541-269-8911 or call Coos Stop Crime at 541-267-6666.
