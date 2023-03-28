Coos Bay police

The Coos Bay Police Department has in its physical possession the unclaimed personal property described below that was collected between May 2022 and January 2023.  

If you believe you have any ownership interest in any of that unclaimed property or cash, you must file a claim with the Coos Bay Police Department within 30 days from the date of publication of this notice, or you will lose your interest in that property.

(5) Camping Supplies (6)  Key Sets  (12)  Bicycles (MTB/BMX) (3)  Knives  (2)  Generators (3)  Purses  (4)  Cellular phones (1)  ATV Radio  (13) Tools (hand and power) (2)  Sporting Goods  (1)   Personal property (ID/passport) (2) Wallets  (1)  Dress Miscellaneous cash  (3)  Guitars            

Please provide a detailed description of each item when completing your claim and any proof of ownership you may have.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Whit the upcoming special district election, are you currently happy with our local government leaders?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments