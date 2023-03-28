The Coos Bay Police Department has in its physical possession the unclaimed personal property described below that was collected between May 2022 and January 2023.
If you believe you have any ownership interest in any of that unclaimed property or cash, you must file a claim with the Coos Bay Police Department within 30 days from the date of publication of this notice, or you will lose your interest in that property.
(5) Camping Supplies (6) Key Sets (12) Bicycles (MTB/BMX) (3) Knives (2) Generators (3) Purses (4) Cellular phones (1) ATV Radio (13) Tools (hand and power) (2) Sporting Goods (1) Personal property (ID/passport) (2) Wallets (1) Dress Miscellaneous cash (3) Guitars
Please provide a detailed description of each item when completing your claim and any proof of ownership you may have.
