The Coos Bay police are looking for a 58-year-old man who has been missing for more than two weeks.
On Friday, police began searching for Gary Michael Adams, who was last seen Feb. 17. At this point, police say they do not consider the case suspicious.
Adams was renting a trailer at the Springtide Trailer Park at 718 F Street, but he has not been seen by neighbors since Feb. 17, when he was transported to Bay Area Hospital.
Later that same day, Adams was discharged from the hospital. He was last seen walking west on Thompson Road near the entrance to the hospital around 11:30 p.m. Feb. 17.
Police learned Adams was homeless at some point and associated with other homeless individuals in the Empire District. Police contacted The Nancy Devereaux Center, but they have not heard from Adams.
Anyone with information about Adams or his location are asked to call the Coos Bay Police Department at 541-269-8911.
