Coos Bay Superintendent Bryan Trendell sent letter to parents of elementary-age children Wednesday, announcing all kindergarten through sixth-grade classes would be closed Thursday, Friday and Monday.
Trendell said a surge in COVID-19 cases at the Boys and Girls Club led to the decision to halt classes for the younger grades.
In the letter, Trendell said the district was working with Coos Health & Wellness to trace recent COVID cases. He said the move was to protect students and staff due to the rising cases.
Trendell said the district was hoping to return the K-6th grade students to school Tuesday. He said the district would notify parents of a decision Monday.
