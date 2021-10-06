Masks in schools
Coos Bay Superintendent Bryan Trendell sent  letter to parents of elementary-age children Wednesday, announcing all kindergarten through sixth-grade classes would be closed Thursday, Friday and Monday.

Trendell said a surge in COVID-19 cases at the Boys and Girls Club led to the decision to halt classes for the younger grades.

In the letter, Trendell said the district was working with Coos Health & Wellness to trace recent COVID cases. He said the move was to protect students and staff due to the rising cases.

Trendell said the district was hoping to return the K-6th grade students to school Tuesday. He said the district would notify parents of a decision Monday.

