SOUTH COAST — Fire officials have lifted bans on open burning within the Coos Bay and North Bend city limits, according to a release from the Coos Bay Fire Department.
Rainfall and increased moisture content have decreased fire risk in the area, following days of historic wildfires which swept the state.
Fire restrictions are still in place for areas of the county beyond city limits. The Coos Fire Protective Association says the risk level for the area is high, meaning debris burning, campfires outside of designated sites and other certain activities are prohibited.
The City of Coos Bay has more information on its burning regulations available online at http://coosbay.org/departments/fire-department#burning-regulations.
