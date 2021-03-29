A Coos Bay man is behind bars facing charges for allegedly assaulting his partner.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office reported David G.K. Orr was arrested last week after deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic dispute in the 59700 block of Roderick Road.
At the scene, deputies contact Orr and placed him under arrest on charges of assault IV and strangulation. After being arrested, Orr was transported to the Coos County Jail.
