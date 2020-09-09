COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Fire Department announced a ban on the use of yard maintenance power equipment within city limits Wednesday afternoon.
The ban prohibits the use of equipment including lawn mowers, weed eaters, edgers and chainsaws due to the extreme risk of fire in the region.
On Tuesday, the fire department announced a burn ban within city limits, joining bans in several other cities and within Coos Fire Protective Association limits. That ban prohibits recreational burning and campfires.
Both bans will last through at least Sept. 14 at 8 a.m., according to a release from the city. At that time, city officials will reevaluate the bans, and may extend or modify them depending on the conditions.
The fire department asks that anyone who sees a person violating the ban inform the person about the ban first, and call 541-269-8911 if they need to report a violation. Fires should still be reported to 911, the release said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In