Sixes River Recreation Site

The Sixes River Recreation Site, located 11 miles up Sixes River Road off U.S. Highway 101, 25 miles south of Bandon and five miles north of Port Orford, is a popular camping and day-use area. Managed by the Bureau of Land Management, both the Sixes River Recreation Site and Edson Creek, located four miles up Sixes River Road, offer campsites with picnic tables, fire rings and toliets, as well as day-use and picnic areas near the river. Camping, picnicking and hiking are popular activities this summer as many group activities, such as festivals, outdoor concert and fairs have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A bit of history: In 1856, the disovery of gold on the Sixes River caused a flurry of gold mining and settlement on the southern Oregon Coast. The long-gone bustling town of Summersville, established as a gold mining town from the mid-1850s to the 1940s, is where the Sixes River Recreation Site is now located. 

 Amy Moss Strong, The World

SOUTH COAST — The Bureau of Land Management Coos Bay District extended a closure order for a number of recreation sites do to fire risk Wednesday, according to a release from the agency.

The sites were originally closed on Sept. 9 due to the extreme weather conditions that have caused historic fire destruction across the state. The closure will last until further notice, the release said.

The closure includes the following developed recreation sites: 

  • Smith River Falls Campground 
  • Vincent Creek Campground 
  • Fawn Creek Campground 
  • East Shore Campground 
  • Park Creek Campground 
  • Edson Creek Campground 
  • Sixes River Campground 
  • Doerner Fir Trail 
  • Blue Ridge Trail System

Recreation sites west of Highway 101, including Bastendorff Beach, the North Spit Boat Ramp and Trail System, and the New River Area of Critical Environmental Concern remain open. Campfires and any open flames remain prohibited at these locations west of Highway 101, as well as forest lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management Coos Bay District. 

"Public and firefighter safety are the highest priority," the release said.

More information about air quality ratings and smoke forecasts is available on the Oregon Smoke Blog at http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/, and more information about safety precautions in wildfire smoke is available at https://www.cdc.gov/air/wildfire-smoke/default.htm

A list of personal use restrictions, as well as closure orders, are available at https://www.blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/fire-and-aviation/regional-info/oregon-washington/fire-restrictions. You can also follow BLM on Facebook and Twitter @BLMOregon.  

Reporter Zack Demars can be reached at worldnews3@countrymedia.net.

