The Sixes River Recreation Site, located 11 miles up Sixes River Road off U.S. Highway 101, 25 miles south of Bandon and five miles north of Port Orford, is a popular camping and day-use area. Managed by the Bureau of Land Management, both the Sixes River Recreation Site and Edson Creek, located four miles up Sixes River Road, offer campsites with picnic tables, fire rings and toliets, as well as day-use and picnic areas near the river. Camping, picnicking and hiking are popular activities this summer as many group activities, such as festivals, outdoor concert and fairs have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A bit of history: In 1856, the disovery of gold on the Sixes River caused a flurry of gold mining and settlement on the southern Oregon Coast. The long-gone bustling town of Summersville, established as a gold mining town from the mid-1850s to the 1940s, is where the Sixes River Recreation Site is now located.