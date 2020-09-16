SOUTH COAST — The Bureau of Land Management Coos Bay District extended a closure order for a number of recreation sites do to fire risk Wednesday, according to a release from the agency.
The sites were originally closed on Sept. 9 due to the extreme weather conditions that have caused historic fire destruction across the state. The closure will last until further notice, the release said.
The closure includes the following developed recreation sites:
- Smith River Falls Campground
- Vincent Creek Campground
- Fawn Creek Campground
- East Shore Campground
- Park Creek Campground
- Edson Creek Campground
- Sixes River Campground
- Doerner Fir Trail
- Blue Ridge Trail System
Recreation sites west of Highway 101, including Bastendorff Beach, the North Spit Boat Ramp and Trail System, and the New River Area of Critical Environmental Concern remain open. Campfires and any open flames remain prohibited at these locations west of Highway 101, as well as forest lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management Coos Bay District.
"Public and firefighter safety are the highest priority," the release said.
More information about air quality ratings and smoke forecasts is available on the Oregon Smoke Blog at http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/, and more information about safety precautions in wildfire smoke is available at https://www.cdc.gov/air/wildfire-smoke/default.htm.
A list of personal use restrictions, as well as closure orders, are available at https://www.blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/fire-and-aviation/regional-info/oregon-washington/fire-restrictions. You can also follow BLM on Facebook and Twitter @BLMOregon.
