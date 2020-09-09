COOS BAY — As a result of extreme fire danger, the Bureau of Land Management Coos Bay District has temporarily closed all developed recreation sites east of U.S. Highway 101, with the exception of Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area. The closure is in place from Sept. 9 through Sept. 16.
According to a press release from the BLM Coos Bay District, members of the public may not enter closed recreation areas. This temporary closure includes the following developed recreation sites:
- Smith River Falls Campground
- Vincent Creek Campground
- Fawn Creek Campground
- East Shore Campground
- Park Creek Campground
- Edson Creek Campground
- Sixes River Campground
- Doerner Fir Trail
- Blue Ridge Trail System
Recreation sites west of Highway 101, including Bastendorff Beach, the North Spit Boat Ramp and Trail System, and the New River Area of Critical Environmental Concern remain open. Campfires and any open flames remain prohibited at these locations west of Highway 101, as well as forest lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management.
Public and firefighter safety are the highest priority. Extreme fire activity, fueled by a rare fire weather event with low humidity and strong east winds of 15 to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph, occurred on several fires located in western Oregon on Sept. 7 and 8. The extreme fire danger prompted the closure of these sites while firefighting resources are limited. Moderate to heavy smoke impacts from the fires are expected to continue throughout western Oregon for a few days.
"Personal safety is paramount," said BLM Public Affairs Specialist Megan Harper.
Stay informed on air quality ratings and more by visiting the Oregon Smoke Blog at http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/. Learn how to stay safe from wildfire smoke at https://www.cdc.gov/air/wildfire-smoke/default.htm.
A Red Flag Warning for the persistence of critical fire weather on the heels of this historic September event will remain in effect until 8 pm Wednesday. Conditions during this time will remain favorable for continued rapid fire spread.
Please call 911 to report any signs of new fires.
"Please observe public use restrictions and help us limit potential new starts during this time," Harper said.
A list of personal use restrictions, as well as closure orders, are available at https://www.blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/fire-and-aviation/regional-info/oregon-washington/fire-restrictions. You can also follow BLM on Facebook and Twitter @BLMOregon.
