May 11 is the last day that DEQ will be in its office at Second Street in Coos Bay. The Department of Environmental Quality office will be closed Thursday and Friday, as well as Monday and Tuesday, before opening in its new location at 8 a.m. next Wednesday.
The new location is 465 Elrod Ave., right across from Fire Station No. 1 in downtown Coos Bay. The new office is easier to find and provides more working space, including a couple of conference rooms where DEQ officials can meet with the public.
