COOS BAY — The Coos Bay City Council voted to hold off on collecting tourism fees from the Coquille Indian Tribe.
The council voted unanimously to waive the contributions from the tribe to the Coos Bay/North Bend Visitor’s and Convention Bureau, or VCB, for the third quarter of this year. The VCB is an intergovernmental agency which spends its funds on promoting the area. The three entities which pay into the agency include the cities of North Bend and Coos Bay and the Coquille Indian Tribe, which owns the Mill Casino-Hotel.
North Bend City Council will also vote on a similar measure at their regular meeting next week. The request is for a one-time waiver.
The tribe requested this waiver due to lower occupancy owing to lower tourism after the advent of the novel coronavirus. The estimated funds that would have been collected are between $20,000 and $25,000, according to Coos Bay City Manager Rodger Craddock.
The fees collected in North Bend and Coos Bay are the hotel/motel taxes collected from tourists. As Mayor Joe Benetti said, this is a pass-through tax and the funds collected have limited uses by law. As he explained, this means there is no loss to local hotels, as they simply collect the fees and pass them to their respective municipalities. The amount collected from North Bend and Coos Bay hotels would not change, regardless of any agreement with the tribe.
For the tribe, Benetti said, belonging to VCB is a voluntary choice. The group agreed to pay a portion of its room taxes to the VCB, but was not obligated to do so.
It was suggested that by allowing the tribe to waive their contribution, they would remain a part of the organization.
According to Joe Monahan, manager of the Best Western, allowing the tribe to waive their contribution to the VCB was unfair to local hotels. In a letter submitted to the council, he argued that because the tribe benefitted from the promotional efforts of the VCB, they should “pay their fair share.” The letter was the sole public comment on the item.
Benetti spoke at length about his disagreement with the statement and personal disappointment in Monahan for making it. Benetti argued that because the tribe did extensive advertising outside of its contributions to the VCB, they had also benefitted local hotels. He also stated that since the tribe was a voluntary partner, their contributions to the VCB were particularly valuable. Further, he said that the events organized by The Mill were beneficial to the area as a whole.
“They’re an integral part of our city and tourism because they do so much for all of us,” Benetti said.
Councilwoman Stephanie Kilmer wondered aloud about whether there was any assurance from the tribe that the waiver would only happen once. Craddock said there was not, but that the council could opt to refuse future requests.
The waiver passed unanimously after several council members voiced their appreciation for the tribe’s contributions to the community.
