Bans on the use of power tools in Coos Bay and North Bend were lifted Monday, according to a press release from the Coos Bay Fire Department.
The bans were put in place last week amid historic fire danger, but the increased humidity in the area and forecast for afternoon precipitation led to the decision to lift the bans, the release said.
Fog and possible rain are forecast through the week, according to the National Weather Service. High temperatures for the week are forecast in the low 60's.
A ban on open burning, such as campfires and burn barrels, is still in effect in both cities, as well as throughout the Coos Forest Protective Association district.
