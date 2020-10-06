SOUTH COAST — Contact tracing means calling people who may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to provide guidance and support. It’s a key tool for preventing the spread of COVID-19, according to Coos Health & Wellness.
In Oregon, local public health authorities use contact tracing to prevent the spread of many types of diseases, like measles.
Contact tracers help keep people healthy and slow the spread of COVID-19 by:
- Talking with them about how to prevent the spread of the virus, including staying home or at the location provided by public health until the danger has passed. This is known as “quarantining.”
- Providing health information on how people can take care of themselves and others if they start having symptoms.
- Sharing resources available in the community that can support people while they quarantine.
To learn more, visit OHA’s contact tracing website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In