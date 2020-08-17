CURRY COUNTY — Curry County Public Health received notification of one new case of COVID-19 on Monday, Aug. 17. Notification of this new case came from Curry General Hospital at 12:30 p.m. The case was verified and confirmed by the health officer after receiving the lab results, according to a press release from Curry County Public Health Administrator Sherrié Ward.
Contact has been made with the individual, who is a resident of another county. Public health officials learned that the individual arrived in Curry County Sunday with symptoms and that he decided to go to Curry General Hospital for testing.
After speaking by phone with the individual about the absolute need for immediate isolation, the individual advised he was going to travel back to his county of residence and isolate. Public Health advised the individual that he should not have any contact with others if he insisted to travel back or otherwise. The case has been referred to the individual’s county of residence.
As of Aug. 17, the total verified number of positive cases in Curry County is still 19, with 14 recovered cases, five active cases, no hospitalizations and no deaths. Monday’s case will not be reflected in the daily totals.
Curry County Public Health is investigating all cases to identify any possible contacts and exposures and to isolate and monitor all individuals relevant to the case. Public Health will reach out to anyone suspected of exposure to COVID-19.
"Please remember, it is important that we all follow the OHA and CDC guidelines and Governor’s directives about social distancing, wearing facial coverings in public buildings and protecting yourselves by staying home to slow the spread and save lives," Ward wrote.
Curry County Public Health will only post confirmed positive cases once the official lab results are received, verified and confirmed by the Health Officer. Public health will continue to keep the public informed with all the information they can in order to keep the county's citizens safe.
