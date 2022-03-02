Less than an hour after the state of Oregon announced it was lifting COVID mask mandates March 19, Dr. Eric Gleason said the decision will lead to a rise in COVID cases.
Gleason, the assistant director of Coos Health and Wellness, said any time protective measures are taken away, case counts go up.
"When we lift the mandates, that means the numbers are most likely going to go up," Gleason said. "It's something that kept numbers lower than they could have been. I imagine we're going to see numbers go up."
On Thursday, the state announced it was lifting mask mandates in public spaces and in schools March 19. The Oregon Health Authority said with hospitalizations decreasing, it is now safe to lift the most visible COVID mandate. Masks are still going to be required in healthcare facilities and public transit.
While Gleason said he understands the decision by the state, he warned that the pandemic was not over.
"It's not over yet," Gleason said. "I understand the mindset of where we're going, but we're not there yet. Hopefully this gets us there in a meaningful manner."
Gleason said his biggest concern is the removal of mask requirements in schools, saying the number of vaccinated children is still low. While the state will allow school districts to implement their own mandates, Gleason said it is hard to envision that happening.
"We know schools are probably going to get hit right after then 19th," Gleason said. "You watch, and two to four weeks after schools are going to get hit. I think it's a risk the state is willing to take."
While the mandate will be lifted, Gleason said people will still be able to wear masks if they choose. He said he hopes those who choose to wear masks will not have any problems.
"We need to normalize the fact that those individuals who want to take preventative measures are doing that for a reason," Gleason said. "We need to be OK with it. A mask should be looked at no different than a ball cap."
Gleason said when the state lifted mask mandates in July, he was much more concerned because the Delta variant was already moving in other parts of the world. This time around, there is no new variant, which is a good thing, he said.
But with the mask mandate being lifted, he said he is concerned.
"I have been at the tip of the spear of the pandemic response from the beginning," Gleason said. "One thing that's always been important to me was I wanted to protect my children, my family and those I love in the community. Of course, I'm worried. As a parent, I'm going to be concerned about my kids."
As of Thursday, Coos County reported 10,406 total COVID cases over the last two years. There were 337 active cases, nine hospitalizations and 141 deaths, an increase of three over the last week.
