COOS COUNTY — Community members who contracted COVID-19 are showing signs of improvement and are on the path to recovery.
There have been 29 positive COVID-19 cases throughout Coos County, in addition to two presumptive positives. There have been 25 cases in adults in custody at Shutter Creek Correctional Institution.
Those individuals have been removed from the county and the status of their recovery is unclear.
The remaining cases include two positive cases from employees at Shutter Creek, in addition to a presumptive positive for an employee at the facility. There has also been a woman who contracted the disease separate of Shutter Creek and her husband was considered presumptive positive.
These individuals have been showing positive signs since first contracting the virus.
“One of the employees that tested positive (and) she had a household member that did not have an opportunity to isolate away from her...," said Brian Leon, epidemiologist with Coos Health and Wellness. "We’re considering the last day there were symptoms to be the last date of exposure but yeah, that case recovered nicely.
“Another one of the other staff member case recovered nicely."
He added that the third presumptive case saw symptoms almost resolved within a few days of letting Coos Health and Wellness know what was going on.
Meanwhile, the most recent positive case came in last week for an individual who was showing symptoms around two months ago.
“We’re a little too soon to know about our most recent case. His other health conditions are probably going to make answering that question very problematic,” said Leon.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, three cases in Coos County have recovered. OHA defines recovery in several ways.
A symptom-based recovery means an individual has gone 10 days with no fever and an improvement in other symptoms. An individual who never showed symptoms is considered to be recovered 10 days after their positive test. There is also a test-based recovery which means someone has been without fever, other symptoms have improved and they have had recorded two negative tests 24 hours apart.
“Local authorities are not discussing recovered cases in the same way the state is discussing recovered cases," Leon said of Coos Health and Wellness's role in the process. "We’re not even involved in asking the questions necessary for the state to determine whether or not someone is recovered."
After recovery, OHA has guidelines of physical distancing that mirror guidelines for individuals across the state.
“Remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet) from others to the greatest extent possible,” OHA states in its guidelines. “Social distancing measures reduce opportunities for person-to-person virus transmission and can help slow the spread of the disease, as well as save lives.”
