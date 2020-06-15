COOS BAY — Small businesses can receive help while working to recover from the pandemic.
According to a press release from Southwestern Oregon Community College, assistance is available through its Small Business Development Center that includes confidential advising, online trainings and connections with experts and resources from around the state.
“Our team is dedicated to helping businesses through the pandemic, recovery and beyond,” said SBDC Director John Bacon in the release. “We have helped many small businesses navigate the various state and federal resources, finding the best solutions and helping them find long-term success.”
Advising through the center is available at no-cost to small businesses and remains confidential, the release said. The service is paid for by the Small Business Administration and the State of Oregon with the intention to help businesses learn how to thrive.
“Online classes are also available to help business owners hone specific skills to run their businesses successfully,” the release added. “The Small Business Development Center also offers advising and classes in Spanish.”
“Talking with (Bacon) from the SBDC cleared up some important details to help us pivot and thrive. He was very helpful helping us figure out the EIDL and PPP programs and most recently helping direct me to new hire opportunities and resources,” said Kevin Shaw of Bandon's Coastal Mist Fine Chocolates and Desserts in the release. “In a nutshell, the SBDC has been a treasure trove of information vital to our business’s survival and we are very grateful for John’s knowledge and help.”
To learn more about SBDC services or make an appointment, visit https://bizcenter.org/centers/southwestern-sbdc/or call 541-888-7001.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In