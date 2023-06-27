Please be advised that the City of Powers will have a crew on site in Powers today, June 27, to conduct smoke testing in various areas of the sewer collection system.
White smoke will be blown into the sewer at manholes throughout town and the crew will be monitoring where the smoke exits the sewer lines. The smoke is nontoxic, odorless, and will not cause stains.
While testing, smoke may be seen around manhole covers, storm drains, roof vents, and areas of defects. Smoke will not enter your home or business unless there is an issue with your plumbing. It is advisable to run water down all the drains to fill traps, especially if you have a bathroom or plumbing fixture that isn’t used regularly.
Thank you for your cooperation as our crews work to identify areas in need of repairs. We appreciate you! Please feel free to contact us at (541) 439-3331 or via email at admin@cityofpowers.com.
