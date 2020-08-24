SOUTH COAST — The employees at Coos Health & Wellness recognizes that many people are all concerned about their children returning to school and they want to be sure people know how to access the most recent information.
Each week, CHW will post the newest data on its social media and include this information in a PSA update, according to a press release from CHW.
For all schools to return to in-person instruction the following metrics must be met three weeks in a row:
- Coos County Case Rate ≤10 cases per 100,000 population.
- Test positivity ≤5% in the preceding seven days.
- State Metric of test positivity ≤5% in the preceding seven days.
There is an exception for students in kindergarten to 3rd grade to return to in-person instruction if the following metrics have been met three weeks in a row:
- Coos County test positivity is ≤5% in the preceding 7 days
- Coos County case rate is ≤30 cases per 100,000 population.
People can access the web-based School Metrics Dashboard for additional details at: https://app.powerbi.com/view?r=eyJrIjoiZDYzZTBjMzktYTAxNi00YmEwLWJkMjEtNDIxODVmNjFjOTM1IiwidCI6ImJkMjNhMzUwLWE4Y2ItNDFmNS04YmZlLWJhZDgzOTEwYzE5MyJ9
Schools are finishing their Operational Blueprints for reopening that will address public health protocols, equity, instruction and family and community engagement. For the 2020-21 school year, each school will be informed by local needs. All of the blueprints will be posted here: https://www.oregon.gov/ode/students-and-family/healthsafety/Pages/2020SYDistrictPlanningLinks.aspx
"Please remember that it is up to us, as a community, to be the best public health stewards we can be," stated the press release. "If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please visit our website at www.cooshealthandwellness.org for the most recent guidance, or email us at covid19.questions@chw.coos.or.us and we will work to respond to your question in a timely manner."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In