The fight to stop suicide in Coos County is turning to a natural place – the faith community.
On May 12, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is bringing a suicide prevention training to North Bend, with the goal of getting as many pastors, elders and church members to participate as possible.
Pastor Eric Lindsey with First Presbyterian Church, which is hosting the training, said getting churches involved in the fight to stop suicide is a natural mix.
“We have a unique connection to the community right now with our food cupboard, where we see a lot of families that are in poverty,” Lindsey said. “From that, we have a lot of connections to the community. Starting with food, people open up to us with other needs.”
Lindsey said as he started talking to many who use the food cupboard, he heard over and over from people talking about ending their life. While churches are natural places for people to turn for counseling, dealing with suicidal people was something new. So, Lindsey said he started looking for community partners.
Lindsey found one with Lance Nelson and the AFSP. Nelson leads the local chapter, which hosts a Suicide Prevention Walk every year. Nelson said after meeting with Lindsey, he agreed to use some of the money raised from the walk to bring Soul Shop to Coos County.
Soul Shop, the leading provider of faith-based suicide prevention workshops in the United States, is hosting only two trainings in Oregon, one in Portland and the second at First Presbyterian Church in North Bend.
Lindsey said he is eager for the training because he is seeing the need on a regular basis.
“We’re starting to hear things like I don’t know if I can do this anymore,” Lindsey said. “We’ve seen it coming from the position of poverty. We found ourselves in the position and decided we can’t do it alone. It’s imperative for us to partner with folks to be able to care for these special needs.”
Nelson said while it may seem many in church communities are insulated against suicide, the reality is far difference.
“The statistic out there is probably 50% of people sitting in a church on a Sunday morning has a direct tie to suicide,” Nelson said.
Lindsey said having training like that offered by Soul Shop is important for faith leaders because people in crisis often turn to churches for help.
“It is natural for them to come here,” Lindsey said. “They do feel safe at a church, even if it’s not their church. It’s not just from the place of poverty. I talked to a few churches, who I hear from, and their membership, their families, they’re just as needy for proper mental health. It always comes back to the same needs. It’s not just poverty, it’s circumstances, it’s experience.”
Nelson said the training is important because it will give tools to church leaders, so they know how to respond when someone expresses suicidal thoughts. Knowing what to say and knowing who to call could be the difference between life and death, Nelson said.
“We absolutely want as many people as possible in the community to attend,” Nelson said. “The people we have trained, we increase the odds of survival. What happens when someone expresses something? They’re going to know what to say and not to say. We put real tools in everybody’s hands.”
While the training is being held at First Presbyterian, Lindsey said it is open to anyone.
“The issue of suicide should be non-denominational,” he said. “It shouldn’t divide us at all. I fell like this is an opportunity for all the churches to be on the same page. No one wants to someone considering suicide to go through with it. The agenda is to keep people alive. The agenda is to promote awareness on suicide. That should be non-denominational.”
The training is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 12. Cost is $15k, which covers lunch. Anyone interested in participating must pre-register by May 10 at soulshopcoosbay.attendease.com
