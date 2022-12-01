North Bend will turn into a winter wonderland Saturday as the city celebrates the Christmas season with a full day worth of activities.
The fun will start at 9 a.m. at the North Bend Fire Department with Waffles with Santa, followed by Story Time with Mrs. Claus at 10 a.m. at the North Bend Library. From 1-3 p.m., the city will celebrate Christmas on Main Street and from 3-5, there will be a Holiday Block Party near City Hall. At 5 p.m., Mayor Jessica Engelke will light the city’s Christmas tree and the day will cap off with a lighted Truck Parade from 6:30 to 7 p.m.
