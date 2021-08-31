As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to make its way through Coos County, a segment of the population that has been mostly spared previously is facing a greater threat.
On Thursday, Coos Health & Wellness reported 105 people under age 19 have been diagnosed with COVID in August alone. Contact tracing has revealed most of the cases are likely due to community spread.
The news came 10 days before in-person school is scheduled to begin across the county. Dr. Eric Gleason, assistant director of Coos Health & Wellness, said despite the debate about masking children, the numbers show that masks in schools and needed.
"If we open our schools and are kids are not wearing masks, our schools will close," Gleason said. "We can't afford to let our children be a party to how we feel as adults. I really hope we get through this, and this doesn't impact our kids."
Gleason, who also sits on the school board in North Bend, briefly discussed the district's plan to discuss mask mandates Thursday night.
"I think there is a split in our community when it comes to the mask mandate," Gleason said. "If you don't like masks, it's an OK opinion to have, but it doesn't make it less important for us to wear masks."
As the Delta variant has moved across the county, it has led to more cases, hospitalizations and deaths than at any other time during the pandemic. As of Thursday, Coos County had 511 active cases, the most at any time in the pandemic. There were 23 people hospitalized, with all local hospitals being forced to change visitation rules and several ending elective procedures due to limited space and staffing.
"It's definitely not where we want to be," Gleason said.
Gleason said 98% of the new cases in the state are linked to the Delta variant, which is much more contagious and dangerous than previous versions of COVID.
"Delta is a whole different animal," Gleason said. "It's not going to discriminate."
With nine death over the last week and a half, Gleason said taking precautions is vital right now. The top ways to be safe from COVID remain getting vaccinated and wearing masks, he said. Gleason said new people are getting vaccinated daily, but the numbers remain low. He admitted health workers will not be able to convince everyone.
"There is a portion of the population that is very against masks and vaccines," he said. "They've made themselves known in the community. They are also a group of people I don't think we're going to be able to reach."
After previously offering 10 awards of $10,000 each as an incentive to get vaccinated, Gleason said there are currently no plans for a similar offer.
"Incentives have been a touchy subject locally," he said. "We don't have any plans of significant incentives right now. Right now, we're trying to figure out what vaccine clinics we're going to look at for boosters."
The federal government recently approved booster shots for certain people with compromised immune systems and announced people who have waited eight months since their vaccines can get boosters in September.
"Mass vaccine clinics are going to be an option for the booster shots," Gleason said. "The best way to get your vaccine scheduled is to go to the Coos Health & Wellness website."
Gleason said the county had three booster shots given Wednesday. He expects that number to grow.
"Those individuals who are eligible right now, they can start calling their providers," Gleason said. "Then September 20, is when the eight-month-out booster is supposed to start."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In