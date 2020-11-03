Voters weighed in on a number of controversial ballot measures across Coos County Tuesday, including a gun rights ordinance and tax measure which failed, and more city measures which succeeded.
Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance fails
The Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance is lagging in Coos County, final unofficial returns show. The measure was receiving only 44.60% support from County voters.
Supporters say the measure would have prohibited county officials from enforcing state and federal gun laws, while opponents said it would have been difficult to enforce and may have caused confusion for law enforcement.
A similar measure in Columbia County was also lagging after initial returns, while one in Umatilla County was leading handily.
Lakeside keeps ATVs on route, but not on all city streets
Voters supported a Lakeside city ordinance that would maintain an ATV route through the city, while a ballot measure that would have allowed ATV use on all city streets is behind in initial returns.
The ordinance to allow city-wide ATV use, 6-182, received only 44.31% support. The other ballot measure, 6-183, which would maintain the status quo of a designated ATV use route through the city to the Spinreel Dunes received 61.02% support, according to the county's final results.
Charleston lodging tax a close fail
County voters narrowly rejected a measure authorizing a tax on short-term lodging in Charleston. The measure, 6-185, only received 49.07% support, the final unofficial results show.
That measure would have imposed a 9.5% tax on lodging any guests at hotels, motels, RV parks and other short-term accommodations in Charleston and nearby areas. The revenue would've gone primarily to promoting tourism in the area.
Bandon school bond passes
Bandon voters supported a bond measure for the Bandon School District, with final returns showing the measure passing by a strong 65.41% of the vote.
The measure will allow the district to issue $4 million in bonds, which will give the district a matching $4 million grant from the state. The funds will be used for building security improvements, construction of a bus barn, improvements to lighting and HVAC systems and track resurfacing, among other improvements.
Marijuana tax measures passing in three cities
Taxes on recreational marijuana purchases were passing in Reedsport, Port Myrtle Point and Port Orford, according to ballot returns. Measures in those cities had 56.84%, 61.26% and 57.53%, respectively.
Those measures allow each of the cities to tax the sale of recreational marijuana for up to 3% of the purchase price, the amount allowed by the state law which legalized the sale of the product.
