SOUTH COAST — Labor Day weekend is once again upon us. If you are planning one last weekend of summertime fun before school starts please keep fire prevention at the front of your mind.
Firefighters are busy in southern Oregon fighting several fires and need your help to prevent any new fires from starting. The public use restrictions will be at extreme until conditions change, so make sure you know which activities you are planning and any restrictions on those activities.
For a list of public use restrictions please go to our website at www.coosfpa.net. If you are planning on going out hunting or recreating in the forests make sure any landowner or management agency you are going to be on is open to the public and any additional fire prevention restrictions they may have. So please do your part to make this holiday weekend a fire safe one.
For more information on fire conditions and fire prevention go to our website at www.coosfpa.net, call the closure line at 541-267-1789, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
