Fire danger conditions have increased prompting Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) to impose a Level II (2) industrial closure in CS-2, CS-5, SK-1 and SK-2 for all lands protected by CFPA. The closure will take effect at 12:01 AM Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The Level II (Limited Shutdown) prohibits the following from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.:
- operation of power saws, except at loading sites
- feller-bunchers with rotary head saws
- cable yarding
- blasting
- welding, cutting, or grinding of metal
For more information on fire prevention restrictions you can find CFPA on the web at www.coosfpa.net, call the closure line at 541-267-1789 or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In