Coos Forest Protective Association

Fire danger conditions have increased prompting Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) to impose a Level II (2) industrial closure in CS-2, CS-5, SK-1 and SK-2 for all lands protected by CFPA. The closure will take effect at 12:01 AM Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The Level II (Limited Shutdown) prohibits the following from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.:

  • operation of power saws, except at loading sites
  • feller-bunchers with rotary head saws
  • cable yarding
  • blasting
  • welding, cutting, or grinding of metal  

For more information on fire prevention restrictions you can find CFPA on the web at www.coosfpa.net, call the closure line at 541-267-1789 or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

What are your favorite things to do during the Dog Days of Summer?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments