CCSO seeks public assistance with burglary near Bridge

On December 9th, 2022, the man and woman in the photos entered a shed on a residential property Hwy 42 near Bridge.
The man and woman burglarized the shed and took many items, which included a red Honda water pump and an MS-250 Stihl Chainsaw.
The suspects were also accompanied by three dogs believed to be unwitting participants.
If you have any information regarding the identities of the man and woman in the photos, please get in touch with Deputy M.R. Smith at 541-396-7800 or mrsmith@co.coos.or.us.
