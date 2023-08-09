On August 4th, 2023, around 5:19 pm, Coos County Dispatch received a report regarding theft from a motor vehicle at Osprey point RV Park in Lakeside.

CCSO needs assistance with identifying theft suspect

Additionally, the victim reported numerous fraudulent credit card transactions on several different cards, and that a Firefighter Challenge coin had also been stolen.

Deputy M.R. Smith was able to obtain the attached below of the suspect and we are requesting the public assistance in hopefully identifying and apprehending the individual.

If you have any information you believe would lead to their apprehension, please call the Coos County Sheriff’s Office non-emergent number; 541-396-2106.

