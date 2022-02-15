As the Omicron variant begins to wane, the state of Oregon is preparing to scale back COVID-19 mandates.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced last week the mask mandate would be lifted no later than March 31, putting Oregon in line with many other states like California, New Jersey and Connecticut that announced plans to lift the mandates.
Dr. Eric Gleason, assistant director of Coos Health and Wellness, said he understands why those decisions are being made, but he added people can and still should take precautions.
“I think it’s absolutely fine to take preventive measures after the mask mandate is lifted,” he said. “While the mandates are being lifted, COVID is still here. It’s not miraculously going away April 1. It’s going to take us some time to get to that endemic state.”
Gleason said in Oregon public health officials are looking less at case count and more at hospitalizations and deaths. While Omicron has led to record cases, the impact has not been felt as much in hospitals.
Gleason said a combination of more people being vaccinated and more people getting natural immunity has played a role in that.
“The immunization aspect is better than at any point in the pandemic,” Gleason said. “That being said, we’re still going to see numbers. We might see a bump in cases.”
As of Thursday, Coos County passed the 10,000 mark in total cases over the last two years, with 10,069 total cases. There were 877 active cases Thursday, with 14 people in the hospital. In the last week, four new COVID-linked deaths have been reported, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 136.
Gleason said while the governor is planning to lift the mask mandate at the end of March, there are still some uncertainties related to her announcement. One area he said is not so clear is whether mandates will be lifted in schools.
“I think there’s a lot to be decided in the next month and 18 days,” he said.
He explained due to the close contact many students have in class, fully lifting the mask mandate could lead to a higher rate of spread.
“Ideally, you have a higher number of vaccinated kids in the school system if we’re going to pull masks,” he said. “You’re going to see more of it in school. Our best defense is the utilization of vaccines.”
Gleason said the state could choose to let local school boards decide after March 31, but he said he has not heard for sure one way or another.
“A lot of people have asked for local control,” Gleason said. “Having local control in theory and utilizing local control are different things. It’s going to be an interesting month and a half.”
In Coos County, the case count appears to be dropping with active cases cut almost in half over the last few weeks.
“I think our numbers have indicated we are moving in the right direction,” Gleason said. “With the increase in at-home tests, we don’t have an accurate number. With only one hospital reporting hospitalizations, we don’t have an accurate number. We’re either close to the peak or at the peak based on modeling. We’re headed in the right direction.”
While Gleason said he hates to be the bearer of bad news, he warns COVID is not going away no matter how badly anyone wants it to.
“Nobody wants this to be over more than we do,” he said. “We would like it to be over, but we want people to be safe.”
