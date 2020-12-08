With COVID-19 cases on the rise, schools across the South Coast have announced plans to roll back their in-person instruction.
The Bandon, Coquille and Myrtle Point school districts have all announced changes just weeks before they’re scheduled to begin their winter breaks. Districts in Coos Bay and North Bend haven’t yet finalized planned changes, but intend to do so soon.
The slate of changes came after the county hit a key metric Monday: In the past two weeks, the county’s seen 207 cases per 100,000 in population.
Under the Oregon Department of Education’s school reopening framework, any rate above 200 means districts have to roll back to comprehensive distance learning for all grade levels, similar to what families experienced in the spring.
While the state metrics allow for a waiting week between the time a county hits that case rate and when it must roll back instruction, many South Coast districts have already decided to roll back in light of an increasing trend in cases and the short time before the holiday break.
In Bandon, students in grades K-5 will attend classes in person through Wednesday, and begin distance learning Dec. 10. The district will suspend limited in-person instruction until January, Superintendent Doug Adriana wrote in a letter to families.
“We will ensure that your child continues to have access to high quality learning experiences, curriculum and assignments,” Ardiana wrote. “We need you to actively partner with us.”
After a small handful of cases was announced in Coquille last week, the new metrics have pushed leaders in the Coquille School District to upend their plans for the rest of the year.
Under the new plan, winter break will begin after school ends Wednesday, according to Superintendent Tim Sweeney. Almost 40 staff members are quarantining or taking care of their own children who must stay home since the district’s daycare closed last week, Sweeney said.
Sweeney said the early winter break won’t disrupt the district’s end-of-year calendar, since the calendar included several extra weeks off school throughout the year. That means the district will “flip flop” the next week off with one that was scheduled for May.
In the Myrtle Point school district, elementary students will be out of school starting Wednesday, and return to distance learning Dec. 15, Superintendent Nanette Hagen announced Monday. High school students will remain largely under the same plan, though limited in-person instruction is on hold.
The district will remain under distance learning until the county’s case rate returns to 100 per 100,000 in population, Hagen said.
Myrtle Point will begin delivering meals on Wednesday, and the elementary school cafeteria will be open for onsite pickup from 11 a.m. to noon daily.
Schools in Powers will remain on the same schedule as planned, Superintendent Matt Shorb told parents on Facebook. The district’s operating under an exception to the state metrics due to its smaller size.
In Coos Bay and North Bend, school district officials haven’t announced any immediate changes, but say they’re making new plans.
Both districts have had relatively low case counts within their buildings, and neither have any groups of students required to quarantine because of in-class exposure. What’s more, both fell into a “safe harbor” exception under the state framework which allowed more in-person instruction.
That means there isn’t an urgent health and safety concern to move most students out of school right away — but with the state requirements that link a county’s case rate to school reopening, Coos Bay Superintendent Bryan Trendell says the recent increase in cases is alarming.
“Any time you have an increase like we had this week, it’s a cause for concern anywhere, and schools are no exception to that,” Trendell said.
The North Bend School District was almost “on the brink” of bringing more students back for limited in-person instruction (small groups of older students allowed back to school for hands-on things like science labs), according to Superintendent Kevin Bogatin.
But with the increase in cases, many of those activities may have to stop.
“I don’t feel great about it,” Bogatin said of the new metrics. “I think everyone wants our kids back in school.”
According to Bogatin, the district has a range of options to respond to the case rate, from reducing those limited in-person opportunities, to reducing the time that younger students are in school, to moving whole groups of students back to comprehensive distance learning.
“We’re going to have to scale back our time (in person),” Bogatin said.
One of North Bend’s key considerations is staffing, since having few substitutes available means the district can’t have too many staff members out sick. The district plans to make an announcement about possible changes in the next week, with the possibility that things may have to change before winter break.
In Coos Bay, Trendell said a key factor is considering the timing of a change.
“That’ll be a big piece of it, giving families an opportunity to prepare,” Trendell said, noting that students in grades K-5 have been in-person since the school year began. “It’s a big transition for them.”
The district has options, too: Because of the state’s waiting week and the safe harbor exception, district leaders could choose to make changes either before or after the break, depending on how the data shakes out.
Those changes could include reductions in the amount of time younger students spend in the classroom or expansions of comprehensive distance learning plans. The district plans to make an announcement about future plans in the next week or so, Trendell said.
But both superintendents acknowledged what’s been an overwhelming theme of the academic year: Change.
“We’ve had enough transition and enough change, so we’re trying not to do that,” Bogatin said.
