The Oregon Health Authority reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases statewide, as well as 13 more deaths, from Monday through Thursday.
The state was nearing 34,000 total cases, with 33,862 reported through Thursday. The death toll was at 560.
Cases were reported in 27 of Oregon’s 36 counties over the four days, including nine in Coos County and 17 in Douglas County.
The deaths were a mix of men and women, all but two 60 years old or older and nearly all with preexisting conditions. They were residents of Klamath, Clackamas (two), Wasco, Marion (two), Jackson, Multnomah (two), Malheur (three) and Yamhill counties.
For the week of Sept. 21-27 the state reported 1,999 new cases, a 32% increase from the previous week. The state also had a 6.2% positivity rate for tests. The number of deaths statewide was 18, the same as the previous week, while hospitalizations increased from 116 to 143.
National statistics
As of Oct. 1, the CDC reported 7,213,419 total cases (+45,342 new cases), 206,402 total deaths (+1,030 new deaths) and 298,207 cases in last seven days in the United States.
Worldwide
As of Oct. 1, the World Health Organization reports 33,842,281 confirmed cases (+285,764) new cases and 1,010,634 deaths (+5,647 new deaths).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In