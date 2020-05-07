COOS BAY — Nearly half the funding for the Coos Bay Boat Building Center was slashed at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
City of Coos Bay council members cited lack of funding and uncertainty about the reduced hotel/motel taxes due to COVID-19.
The council’s vote removed the center from consideration on the city’s 2020-2021 budget ahead of the annual budget meeting, which will be held starting May 14. The city's proposed budget was posted to the city’s website this week.
The proposed budget for the hotel/motel fund has been reduced overall from 2019-2020’s $1.32 million to $1.06 million for 2020-2021. The amount allocated to the boat building center each year was previously $5,000.
The all-volunteer Boat Building Center hosts the annual Festival of Sail, referred to as the Tall Ships event at Tuesday's meeting, which brings historical ship replicas into the bay and hosts both the ships and their crews for two weeks. This year, like many local events, Tall Ships was cancelled due to COVID-19.
However, according to Coos Bay Boat Building Center Board President Tom Leahy, when the event does run, it brings thousands of visitors, and thousands of their dollars to the community each year.
“That was never mentioned. I should have put that into the letter of request. I thought they’d know that,” Leahy said. He felt the funding cut was “short-sighted.”
Notably, other cuts to the proposed hotel/motel fund expenditures include a $30,000 reduction to promotions, a $3,500 reduction to the Egyptian Theater, an $85,000 reduction to the Visitors Convention Bureau, a $65,000 reduction to Special Projects including Christmas lights, a $3,000 cut to the Visitor Information Center and a $10,000 reduction to the Art Museum.
Councilmember Stephanie Kilmer said the choice to eliminate city funding to the Boat Building Center was difficult because the city was contractually obligated to pay other costs from the hotel/motel fund and it was unclear how much funding would be available. She also acknowledged the center was in an area the city was trying to develop.
“It’s a difficult decision to make at this point, because we don’t know what’s going to happen on the other side of the next few months with this COVID crisis, pandemic, that we’re in,” she said.
The lost $5,000 accounted for close to half of the center’s annual budget. It takes between $10,000 and $12,000 to run the center’s programs each year. These include educational programs and the building of buddy benches and little free libraries, in addition to the hosting needs for the Tall Ships event, according to Leahy.
The city’s funding also helped to cover basic maintenance, utilities and upkeep for the center. The rest of the center’s funding comes from memberships and fundraisers. Much of the fundraising is held during the Tall Ships event.
Additionally, the center is working to create an additional funding source in the form of dry camping spaces for RVs.
The council voted unanimously to exclude the center from the budget for next year. However, there is a chance that the funding could be restored later in the form of a budget amendment if the center is not added back to the budget during budget meetings.
Though he was disappointed in the result of the vote, Leahy said he plans to make a presentation at the upcoming budget meeting to win back the $5,000 the city provides each year.
Councilwoman Lucinda DiNovo's comments during the meeting were not optimistic about re-adding the center to the city’s budget.
“This [the pandemic] isn’t going to be a couple months. So, I think we’re going to be dealing with lower occupancy in our community for quite some time,” she said.
DiNovo went on to say, “There’s probably other tough decisions we’re going to have to make this next year with lower revenues.”
