COOS BAY — Some elective surgeries are being accommodated at Bay Area Hospital again.
According to a press release from the hospital, it reopened several service lines to accommodate elective surgeries on May 11.
“A multidisciplinary team at the hospital has been working hard to design a process whereby these services can be offered in a way that maximizes patient and staff safety,” the release said. “Elective surgery cases have been scheduled at a 50% capacity to (begin) with, and these cases being scheduled are being prioritized by Bay Area Hospital’s medical staff to ensure that the needs of the patient are being met appropriately.”
Patients who schedule surgeries at the hospital are being tested beforehand for COVID-19, ensuring they are in their best health before any procedure while also lowering “the chance of spreading the disease to staff and other patients,” the release said.
Right now, 20% of inpatient capacity is being accommodated while still allowing the hospital to maintain its ability to respond to a potential COVID-19 surge.
“Preoperative education surrounding COVID-19 and precautions the hospital is taking has been developed for patients and their families,” the release said. “The hospital has a plan in place to closely monitor our surgical cases and compliance with the governor’s orders.”
COVID-19 rapid testing was recently granted to Bay Area Hospital from the Oregon Health Authority, giving the hospital the ability to test patients for the virus with a rough processing time of 15 minutes.
“This machine is the fastest available molecular point-of-care test for the detection of COVID-19,” the release said, adding that the machine will only be used where “a rapid turn-around time is clinically justified” due to limited supplies that are required to run the tests.
Though some surgeries are being allowed again, the hospital is maintaining its visitor restriction policy to reduce traffic through the campus and help people maintain social distancing. Screening and masks will remain in place for staff.
“All staff in direct contact with patients are required to wear a medical-grade face mask to stop the potential asymptomatic spread of COVID-19; the hospital’s supply chain for personal protective equipment (PPE) has been modified to ensure that a reliable source for masks, both procedural masks and N95 masks are available to our staff,” the release said. “The hospital has also increased the frequency of environmental cleaning to provide for a safer physical environment. Bay Area Hospital continues to prioritize the safety of our staff, providers, patients, and limited visitors.”
For more information, contact Kelli Dion, Public Information Officer and Chief Quality Officer at 541-269- 8185.
