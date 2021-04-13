Beginning next week, Bay Area Hospital will start to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics during the weekdays in addition to clinics that have been offered over the last several months. Tuesday, April 13, through Friday, April 16, Bay Area Hospital will be offering 100 vaccine shot appointments with morning and afternoon time slots available.
Anyone who is 18 or older can make an appointment to receive the vaccine by going to Bay Area Hospital’s website at www.bayareahospital.org. Once there, click ‘here’ where indicated in red to schedule. Please enter through the new main entrance for your scheduled time slot, and bring a form of ID and an insurance card. If you do not have insurance, you can still receive the vaccine free of charge. There will be no out-of-pocket expenses to receive the vaccine.
If you have questions about the vaccine clinic or need assistance signing up, call the following number Monday-Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for assistance: 541-266-7871.
