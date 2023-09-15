Routes/closures for the run, parade and cruz the coos the Prefontaine Memorial run, 5k high school team run begins at 9:45 AM and the 10K + Fun Run begins at 10:00 am.
The event route begins at Anderson Avenue and South Fourth Street. It continues west on Anderson Avenue onto Central Avenue, then Ocean Boulevard up to Norman Street where the participants will turn around to proceed back down Ocean Boulevard.
Proceeding onward to Central Avenue, turning south on South Tenth Street, turning east onto Elrod Avenue then south onto South Ninth Street. The route ends at the Marshfield High School, in the track/football field. ROADS WILL BE CLOSED along the run route on Saturday, September 16 approximately between 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM FUN FESTIVAL PARADE PARADE BEGINS AT 1:00 PM
The parade route begins at Golden Avenue and South Fourth Street. The parade will proceed north on South Fourth Street to Commercial Avenue and turn east onto Commercial Avenue towards Second Street where it will turn south onto Second Street towards Anderson Avenue.
Proceeding west onto Anderson Avenue towards South Second Street, it will turn south onto South Second Street and proceed to the end at or near South Second Street and Golden Avenue.
ROADS WILL BE CLOSED along the parade route Saturday, September 16 approximately between 12:30 PM - 2:15 PM
CRUZ THE COOS
CRUZ BEGINS AT 6:00 PM The Cruz staging area will begin at Golden Avenue and South Second Street.
Cars will make their way to the starting point of the Cruz by heading north on South Second Street to Anderson Avenue where they will then weave their way up and down Second, Third, and Fourth streets.
ROADS WILL BE CLOSED along the Cruz the Coos route Saturday, September 16 approximately between 5:30 PM -8:00 PM
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In