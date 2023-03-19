On Friday, March 17, 2023, at 3:40 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of a driving complaint on Transpacific Parkway (North Spit).
Deputies M.R. Smith and B. Kent from the Dunes Division responded to the area. While checking, the area deputies noticed all of the Bureau of Land Management public informational signs were missing, and the sign structure was significantly damaged by gunfire and an axe.
The Coos County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect(s) who damaged the structure and stole the Bureau of Land Management public informational signs.
The Coos County Sheriff's Office would like to remind the public that the Port of Coos Bay, which also has property in this area, has posted signs prohibiting shooting on their property.
Additionally, the Coos County Assessors’ “ArcGIS” aerial photo map is available to determine property ownership before recreating.
