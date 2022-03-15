For many, the COVID-19 pandemic ended late Friday night when the state lifted the indoor mask mandate.
But Dr. Eric Gleason has a message for the community.
"It's not over," Gleason said. "We're nowhere near the end of this. It's frustarting from our point that so many feel that way. We're in a position that we're starting to move about like it's over. Granted, we're not in a place where we're staring down a new variant like we were last time."
Gleason, the assistant director of Coos Health & Wellness, said the numbers show there is still a risk from COVID even as the Omicron variant wanes and many mandates are lifted.
In the last week, Coos County reported for additional deaths linked to the virus, bringing the total to 150 over the last two years. As of Thursday, 10 people were in the hospital with the virus, despite hospitalizations dropping rapidly across the state.
"I think we still have a pretty steady clip," Gleason said. "We've always been behind the urban areas.'
Gleason said he understands why the mask mandate is being lifted, but he is still concerned.
"I'm concerned with the cases kind of where they're at with the mask mandate being lifted," he said. "It will be interesting to see what happens in the next couple of weeks. The preventative measures are still a good thing to do if you have people in your lives that are at risk."
Gleason said he is especially concerned about the mandate being lifted in schools, although he admitted the school children were at the lowest risk in the pandemic.
"Who are the ones who get most impacted by those kids getting sick at school," he asked. "It's the parents, in some cases, it's the grandparents. That's one thing we could see when kids are back in school when they're not masked and not socially distanced."
While the mask mandate has gone away, Gleason said some people will continue to wear masks and their choice should not be looked down on.
"We need to promote that and we need to normalize that after the mandate is lifted," he said. "People that cotntinue to wear masks are doing it for a reason. Wearing a mask is not something we should chastize people for going forward."
