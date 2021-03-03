Health officials announced Coos County’s 20th virus-related death Tuesday.
The county resident, a 78-year-old woman, died Feb. 28 at Roseburg’s Mercy Medical Center after testing positive for the virus Feb. 19, according to the Oregon Health Authority. At the time of the announcement, officials were still confirming the presence of underlying conditions.
The news came at the end of a bad month for the county’s fight against the virus, with monthly new cases at an all-time high and vaccines trickling in slower than what’s necessary to meet state dose eligibility timelines.
February saw 407 new cases of the virus in Coos County, the highest number in a single month since the pandemic began.
State data released Tuesday, which is used to determine each county’s level of virus restrictions, showed the county had 335 new cases of the virus per 100,000 in population for the previous two weeks — the highest rate in at least a month.
“I was shocked when I saw the numbers,” said CHW assistant director Dr. Eric Gleason Tuesday. “I knew that the numbers were going up, and I knew that the numbers had been going up pretty steadily over the last week, but to see that 335 per 100,000, that was a shocking realization of just how bad things still are.”
As far as state restrictions are concerned, not much is changing: Coos County remains in the extreme risk category, and will until the county reduces that per-100,000 number to 200 or less (alongside a decrease in the county’s test positivity rate).
Tuesday’s rate was also close to another key metric: If a county sees over 350 cases per 100,000 in population, the Oregon Department of Education recommends school districts take students back to online-only learning.
“I would hope that 350 is a number we’d be completely uncomfortable with — per 100,000 — in order to make some significant change,” Gleason said.
The news of an increased case count has already impacted area schools. The Coos Bay School District announced Tuesday it would be pushing back the date at which it plans to bring high school students back to the classroom.
“This is disappointing news as we were trending downward last week and I was holding out hope to return to in-person for our 8th-12th grade students on March 8,” Superintendent Bryan Trendell wrote in a school district announcement. “These new numbers will push our target date back to March 15 at the earliest.”
Smaller outbreaks causing bigger problems
“If you’re sick don’t go to work,” was Gleason's key message Tuesday. “Don’t go to work if you’re not feeling well. Even if it’s just a tickle in your throat — it might not just be allergies.”
According to CHW Case Investigator Becky Fairhurst, the agency is tracking around a dozen different outbreaks of the virus across the community, many associated with workplaces.
“They are absolutely swamped,” Gleason said of CHW’s case investigation team.
Many of the county’s outbreaks have been associated with churches and interpersonal gatherings, which aren’t subject to as strict virus restrictions like restaurants or other businesses, Fairhurst said.
That means the agency needs people attending those locations to be transparent if they get a call from CHW investigators. Otherwise, the agency isn’t able to link those cases to others, and people could be infected without knowing it.
“We need people to honestly and openly give us that information,” Gleason said. “We want the information so that we can fully understand how big (an) outbreak is, and how we can try to protect as many people as possible.”
The county is also dealing with two new virus outbreaks, reporting six cases at Coos Bay Toyota and 12 cases at Fred Meyer this week.
Those figures can include the secondary cases not located directly at the facilities, and Gleason cautioned that both locations are safe to visit.
“These places are still safe to go,” he said. “Our team does everything they can to get everybody involved doing what they need to do and make it the safest possible way it can be for the consumers who still utilize those situations.”
County doses can’t keep pace with state timeline
Last week, the Oregon Health Authority announced an ambitious timeline for administering the next phases of vaccines, with projections to have 75% of seniors vaccinated by March 29, with a range of frontline-workers and medically vulnerable individuals becoming eligible for the vaccine at that date.
Gleason said that benchmark could be met, if the county receives an increase in vaccine doses.
“It’s a possibility, with the all-hands-on-deck effort, with the number of doses that are coming into the pharmacies, as well as to our organization for distribution to the other parts of the health care community, I think it’s a possibility,” Gleason said.
CHW is still making plans for how to deal with the new state timeline, which lays out the eligibility dates for the rest of the state’s population.
For now, Gleason said Coos County is seeing an increase in the number of doses delivered by the state due to the county’s dismal virus picture. The county received 2,100 first doses and 700 second doses this week, Gleason said.
That’ll make a dent in the population seeking vaccines: The county is still progressing through the oldest ranges of seniors to administer shots, with more than 2,000 people 80 and older still on the waiting list for a shot. (On the state’s timeline, anyone over 65 should currently be eligible for a shot.)
A much bigger influx of doses could be on the way, though: The Food and Drug Administration approved a third vaccine, produced by Johnson & Johnson, and Oregon was set to receive 34,000 doses this week.
Gleason said the county is still waiting to hear how many of those it will receive, and how to prioritize them.
The new vaccine has benefits, since it is effective at preventing severe disease but requires just one dose, and doesn’t require super-cold storage temperatures.
“Having access to a third highly effective COVID-19 vaccine is a game changing development for Oregonians," said Dr. Paul Cieslak, OHA’s medical director for communicable diseases and immunization, said Monday. “We believe this vaccine is effective against the virus, and a one-dose regimen will allow us to vaccinate more Oregonians more quickly.”
