An arsonist may be targeting homes and businesses in the Cape Arago area.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office reports four separate arsons have been attempted in Cape Arago in the last three weeks, and deputies believe a lone man is responsible for the crimes.
In the latest incident, deputies responded to 91484 Cape Arago Highway at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of an arson. Upon arrival, deputies discovered an unknown male had poured gasoline on the door to the residence and set it on fire before departing the area. The homeowners briefly observed a tall male leaving the area. The owners stated the male walked off at a slow pace even when they attempted to confront him. This is the fourth such incident in the area.
The first incident involved a male pouring gasoline in front of the entrance to Seaport RV park and setting the gasoline on fire.
The second incident occurred on May 21 at about 2:30 a.m. at 91222 Cape Arago Highway. Cameras caught a video of a male, carrying a gas can.
The second incident was on June 5 at about 11:30 p.m., at 92222 Cape Arago Highway. Cameras were installed at the residence but were unable to capture the suspect in video or photographs.
The latest incident was on 6-13-21 at about 2:30 AM, at 91484 Cape Arago Highway. Cameras caught both still and video images of the suspect.
In all instances, emergency personnel arrived on scene within minutes of the report and have not been able to locate the suspect. The incidents have typically been occurring during Friday and Saturdays, with one fire started a week, early in the morning.
The public is asked to report any suspicious activity or any information that may be of relevance to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-2106.
