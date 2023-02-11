The Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery which occurred Thursday evening at Log Cabin Grocery.
On Thursday, February 9, 2023, at approximately 8:00 pm, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of an armed robbery which had just occurred at the Log Cabin Grocery located at 4751 NE Stephens Street. Multiple law enforcement officers from the Sheriff's Office and Roseburg Police Department responded.
Deputies have learned that a white male adult approximately 5'4" tall and approximately 220 pounds entered the store, displayed a handgun and began trying to gain access to the cash registers. The suspect then grabbed a register with an undisclosed amount of cash and ran out of the store with it.
After an exhaustive area search, deputies located evidence but were unable to immediately locate the suspect.
“We are aggressively investigating this incident and will continue continue all efforts to bring this individual to justice,” Lt. Brad O'Dell said. “At this time, we would ask anyone who may have observed anything suspicious before or after the robbery to share that information with us. What may seem like a small or insignificant bit of information may help to solve the case.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471 or by email to dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us referencing DCSO Case #23-0543.
