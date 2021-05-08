A continued downward trend in COVID-19 cases is moving Coos County to the moderate-risk level of restrictions for the first time since the state’s four-tier framework was implemented in November.
The county saw 147 cases during the Month of April, fewer than any month since October, which reported 105.
“We have to keep going. We’ve done a good job the last few weeks of doing what we need to do as a county so far by the looks of it,” said Dr. Eric Gleason, deputy director of Coos Health & Wellness. “We need to show the rest of the state that this is how we band together to make sure that we keep our numbers moving the right direction and do it the right way.”
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday the county’s rates of 90 cases per 100,000 and 3.2% test positivity over the previous two weeks were low enough for a reduction in virus restrictions.
Under the new rules:
- Indoor dining is allowed up to 50% capacity or 100 people, whichever is smaller. Indoor seating is limited to six per table. Outdoor capacity is limited to 150 people with up to eight per table.
- Indoor entertainment, recreation and fitness establishments are limited to 50% capacity or 100 people, whichever is smaller.
- Funeral homes, mortuaries and cemeteries are limited to 50% capacity or 150 people total, whichever is smaller, and outdoor venues are limited to 250. Faith institutions are advised to follow the same guidelines.
- Indoor and outdoor shopping centers, malls and retail stores are limited to 75% capacity.
- Outdoor entertainment establishments are limited to 25% occupancy.
- Outdoor recreation and fitness is limited to 25% capacity, and full-contact sports are allowed.
- Social gatherings should be limited to 8 people indoors and 10 outdoors.
The figures are a stark comparison to the rest of the state, where cases have been continuing to rise over the last several weeks.
On Tuesday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced 15 counties would move out of the extreme-risk category of virus restrictions as the statewide hospitalization steadied slightly to below the state’s threshold for imposing the strictest category of restrictions.
“Based on today’s numbers, I am keeping my commitment to Oregonians. Beginning Friday, all counties in Extreme Risk will return to High Risk. With Oregonians continuing to get vaccinated each week, my expectation is that we will not return to Extreme Risk again for the duration of this pandemic,” Brown wrote in a press release Tuesday.
“I know this will bring relief to many across the state. However, the lifting of Extreme Risk health and safety measures comes with great personal responsibility for us all,” the governor wrote.
Vaccines on decline
A more troubling metric is also on the decline in Coos County: Its average vaccination rate.
According to data from the Oregon Health Authority, the county is administering around 400 vaccine doses per day. That’s been trending downward since early April, when the county was averaging around 600 doses of the vaccine a day.
“Vaccine numbers have been good, we need to improve the vaccine numbers,” Gleason said. “Vaccine confidence is something we’d like to see higher than it is, and we’d like to see more people signed up for those vaccines.”
Gleason pointed to a Pfizer vaccination clinic planned for May 8, which is open to anyone 16 and up. Registration is available online at www.communityhealth.events/scheduler/ or by calling 541-435-7353.
Just under 40% of the county’s population has been vaccinated, ranking it 15th of the state’s 36 counties, according to OHA.
Demographic information is limited, but the state data show younger people have gotten vaccinated at lower rates than seniors in the county. For example, almost 77% of those 80 and older have been vaccinated, while less than half of those under 60 have been vaccinated.
The statewide average has outpaced Coos County, too: For example, while around 47% of the state’s 30- to 39-year-olds have gotten a shot, only 29% of the county’s have.
And while some of that difference might be explained in part by the state’s phased vaccine rollout, Gleason said there continues to be hesitancy to get the vaccine across groups.
“It’s kind of all over the board, and they’re all for various reasons,” Gleason said. “I know that there are those individuals in all walks of life, jobs, that still have their hesitancy, and it’s not specific to necessarily one any ZIP code or group that we can say, but we know that we just need to get the information out there to everybody.”
