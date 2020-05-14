CHARLESTON — The annual Blessing of the Fleet Memorial Service has been canceled this year due to public safety concerns over the novel coronavirus.
The Blessing of the Fleet is a service which honors locals in the commercial fishing industry who have died since 1941. According to a release from the Port of Coos Bay, the service has been canceled “due to public gathering restrictions and social distancing recommendations.” It is usually held annually on Memorial Day.
According to Fiona Bai, with Port of Coos Bay, the decision to cancel the service was difficult for the Fisherman Memorial Committee.
"It's so meaningful to the community, it's regretful to have to cancel it," Bai said.
While the ceremony will not be held this year, names will still be added to both the plaques in the Charleston Fisherman’s Memorial Garden. Bill Ainsworth and Jack L. Hutchens will be added to “In Memory of Charleston Fisherman.” Wayne Clemens will be added to the “In Memory of Charleston Fisherman's Industry” plaque.
Though there will be no ceremony, the names will be added to the plaques prior to Memorial Day, which is May 25 this year.
According to the release, “These members will be included and fully honored at the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony next year.”
Floral arrangements or memorial wreaths, provided they contain only biodegradable materials, will still be accepted and placed in the memorial garden. Local floral businesses can readily accommodate requests for this type of arrangement.
Visitors to the memorial garden are asked to please practice social distancing.
Those who wish to participate in the committee or have questions can contact Bai directly at fbai@portofcoosbay.com or 541-297-2007.
